Weston Whites over 50s retrun to training following easing of guidelines

Weston Whites over-50s were allowed to return to training as the Government and Football Association guidelines eased to enable players to take part while aware of the new approach, with player welfare paramount.

On a beautiful sunny day the players went through warm-up routines and despite the long break each player kept up general fitness levels but just needed to work on their touch and sharpness.

Coach Lach Geddes said “It is obvious the players are all in pretty good shape and I want them ready for whenever the new season starts.”

Last season’s top scorer Steve Crilley was raring to go and could be seen practising his shooting, alongside Mark Hooper, whose fellow midfielder David Harris went through a series of drills working on passing and movement.

Geddes also had a nice piece of news from The Walking Football Association as he told his players he had won the Coach of the Year Award in recognition for getting Weston to win both Gloucester and Somerset FA Leagues.

He also took his South West team to beat all the other regions in a Midlands tournament and coaches with a local charity.

Speaking of the award for Geddes, Weston midfielder Keith Seabourne said: “I am delighted for Lach he really is a supreme leader of his players.

“He gets on with everybody but underneath there lies a winning mentality and a professional approach in every aspect of our play.”

More training days are planned to ensure that whenever competitive matches return the team are ready.

If you would like to try Walking Football please email Westonwalkingfc@yahoo.com.

Sessions are held at 10am every Tuesdays and Fridays and from 8pm on Mondays, which can all be accessed for only £3.