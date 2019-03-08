Weston will 'bounce back' against Dorchester Town says Laird

Weston were defeated 4-1 by Kingstonian. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Scott Laird says Saturday's game at home to Dorchester Town will be a great way to bounce back from Tuesday's FA Cup exit.

Goals from Reece Hall, Jerry Puemo, Fabio Saraiva and Louie Theophanous saw The Seagulls fall to a 4-1 defeat against Kingstonian in their replay.

And Laird demanded a reaction ahead of Non-League Day.

"We've got to make a big point of it," said Laird.

"But the only way we are going to get bums on seats and people through the turnstiles is by performances and results.

"As soon as we start doing that no matter if it's Non-eague Day or not, we have to start drawing people through the turnstiles.

"We've got a few games in the league coming in quick succession - Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday - it's a great opportunity for us to bounce back and pick up some points really quickly and shoot ourselves back up the league."

Despite Dorchester sitting in 19th placee, Laird expects another hard battle, adding: "It's got the makings of a good game. We are going to have a reaction because we should not be getting beaten at home in any cup competition, friendly. A big performance is needed on Saturday."

And Laird admitted Tuesday's result was a bitter pill to swallow, despite George Dowling's goal on his birthday meaning the Seagulls maintained their 100 per cent record of scoring in every game this season.

"It's difficult to take, we actually started the game really well which we've been asking the boys to start doing because we felt the last three, four games we started really well," he said.

"We've scored in every single game this season, which is great, but we haven't scored more than two and that needs to change."

Despite defeat, Laird felt the disappointment of the majority of the 272 fans on Tuesday.

"They more than rightly give us a few boos. I'm surprised there wasn't more, but I feel we've done alright this season," he said.

"The lads have given them something to cheer about and we are doing okay in the league - could be better but we've had a lot going against us, with the injuries and suspensions we've had, not being able to field our best team once this season.

"Probably our only time was Taunton in the Somerset Premier Cup Final that was the first and only time we able to field our best team. We've got a few to come back and they are in their right to boo us off the pitch because in the end we've been beaten 4-1 at home that should never happen."