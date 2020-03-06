Frustrated Weston determined to do well at Tiverton - Laird

Scott Laird in action for Weston during thier last league encounter at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography). Will.t.Photography

Weston's player assistant manager Scott Laird has said they will go into Saturday's game at Tiverton Town full of determination to pick up the three points.

The Seagulls head into the weekend's game against Tivy on the back of five matches unbeaten and four consecutive wins.

"A massive game against a good side," said Laird. "It will be good and the boys are raring to go after two weeks off.

"We have put together another good run and been disrupted a bit, but we have the squad and experience to cope with it and carry it on."

Laird scored the first goal when the two sides last met to overcome Martin Rogers' side 3-2 in October on club president Dennis Usher's birthday as they showed character to come back from 2-1 down to take victory.

"It was a good win and we will have to be even better Saturday. Tiverton are sharp and inventive and are doing really well this season," added Laird.

"They have threats all over the pitch and are good at the back.

"They are doing well this season, but we will concentrate on ourselves and what we are good at."

Westo fielded a side with an average of 21 in their Somerset Cup quarter-final over Taunton Town and Laird says it will bode well for the future.

"Hopefully other young players will see we give a pathway and our own academy will see if they work hard they will get a chance," he said.

Laird was also full of praise for Calum Eastwood, Ben Griffith and Bailey Kempster, who have all made their debuts for the club in the last few weeks.

"They have been involved because they deserve it," added Laird.

"The gaffer and I have no hesitation of putting them in there as they are good enough and any young player who does well will always get a chance with us.

"Tommy (Llewellyn) and (Ryan) 'Jonesy' are good examples of that.

"Tommy coming through last season and Jonesy this season as well as the three that have also been involved recently."

With games coming thick and fast, Weston welcome Merthyr to The Optima Stadium on Tuesday and Laird expects another challenging encounter.

"Another tough one like all games in this league, but that game will take care of itsself, we will work towards Tiverton and worry about Merthyr afterwards," he said.

"We will be going into every game wanting to win and determined to win no matter the circumstances."