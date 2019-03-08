Weston visit Met Police with 'heads held high' says Laird

Weston AFC vs Dorchester Town. Scott Laird and Bob Flasket. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston travel to Metropolitan Police this Saturday with their 'heads held high' says Scott Laird, despite Lerone Plummer's late winner for Blackfield & Langley on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Seagulls head to Imber Court looking for their first away win in four matches and Laird is ready for another big game.

"Every game is important," said Laird. "We will be going there with our heads held high, as we believe in what we are doing.

"Like every team in this league they have threats, but we need to concentrate on us and let them worry about us."

Having failed to win on the road since a 2-0 victory over Truro City in August, assistant manager Laird hopes they can put things right this weekend.

"That has to change and we know that" added Laird. "We know we are good at home, but to win anything at any level you need a good away record. We have to address it, sort it and we will."

Despite falling to a 2-1 defeat on Tuesday, Laird thought it was another step in the right direction, adding: "First and foremost, we played very well and we will not get disheartened.

"It sounds weird as we lost, but the first half we were probably better than we were Saturday.

"We were just not as clinical, but we will keep doing what we do and we will be fine. This league is tough and we will not win every game. We will try, but the way we played Tuesday, we were very good."

Tuesday's game was the first time this season Scott Bartlett had named an unchanged team, with James Waite opening his account for the club after signing on loan from Cardiff City.

"We have a great squad and it will be needed, whoever we put out we have total confidence in," added Laird.

"It was hard to change it after Saturday (6-0 win over Dorchester) and the right thing to do as we were very good Tuesday.

"James deserved his goal. He is a clever player and will be massive for us."

Saturday's win over Dorchester Town saw Laird pick up his first hat-trick and he admits he is 'loving my football and my life'.

"It's the most enjoyable for a few years," he added. "Mainly because it's a great club, we are trying to play the right way.

"My wife and daughter were there on Saturday and my family can get to more games, which I haven't had for 15 years, it's lovely."