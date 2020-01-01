Weston go into Truro City game on New Year's Day 'better' says boss Bartlett

Weston will look to make it four wins in a row against Truro City on New Year's Day (Picture: MARK ATHERTON) Archant

Manager Scott Bartlett says the last three away wins have helped Weston become 'better' ahead of their New Year's Day fixture at home to Truro City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After victories at Harrow Borough and Yate Town, the Seagulls ended Taunton Town's seven-game unbeaten run on Boxing Day with goals from James Waite and Brad Ash.

Bartlett is looking forward to the playing their first game at The Optima Stadium since the beginning of the December.

"It's nice, we want to play at home," said Bartlett who has seen his side take 13 points from their opening 27 on home turf.

"Apart from the Farnborough game, where I made two subs after half an hour because we were very poor and the Kingstonain game where we were way off our levels we've actually been I would say pretty good at home this season.

"Things are looking better over the last 10 days than they were the previous 10 days.

"That's all we can do, our job as coaches and managers is to identify an issue if we have one and try to put that right. At the moment it is going well for me, but there will be blips along the way. That's football that's why we love the game."

And Bartlett was full of praise for his forward line ahead of hosting Truro on Wednesday, adding: "It's another brilliant game, the bigger the game, the better for us at the moment.

"We are in a good place on and off the pitch. In terms of the personnel and group we've got we have a really adaptable set of lads.

"Whenever you look at the front three they are very different from each other. You've got James Waite's finishing, Brad works his socks off up there and will always score a goal and never give them a moments rest.

"Vince Harper is going to have a career in the professional game, because he's very quick, direct and he uses the ball very well. And then we got Nick McCootie to add to that.

"We are still looking to bring in one more and we've got Lloyd Humphries to bring into the mix as well."

Bartlett admits they will go into every match 'trying to win it', adding: "Truro have got some real good threats, they've got a bit of pace in good areas. They've got some more experience now than when we played them.

"But, respect to the opposition we can't fear anyone. Our team on paper should be getting points and we are look forward to the game."

Having defeating Paul Wotton's side in August, the visitors sit in second place in Southern League Premier South and Bartlett admits his team will take inspiration from that 2-0 win.

"We can't wait, that was a good weekend for us," he said.

"We drew at home to Poole. We had 10 men for an hour and finished the game strong.

"And two days later we went down to Truro and it was probably our most complete away performance before Harrow the other day.

"The team was a little bit different then, we had Ben Whitehead and McCootie as a front pair.

"We obviously miss Ben, it has taken us a little while to gel properly up front, but we are starting to do that now.

"We've created the same number of chances that we were at the start of the season.

"But more people chipping in with goals is obviously going to be really valuable for us."