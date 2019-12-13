Laird: Weston will push for home win against Wimborne

Isaac Pearce in action for Weston during thier game against Farnborough. Archant

Weston will 'push for three points' when they take on Wimborne Town at The Optima Stadium on Saturday says Scott Laird.

The Seagulls fell to their second consecutive home defeat after their 3-1 loss to Farnborough and Laird hopes they can make things right this Saturday.

He said: "It's always nice to have a home game.

"We need to make our home a hard place to come and we did at the start of the season.

"We have the lost the past two at home which is really really disappointing and we need to start putting that right.

"It's another opportunity for us to go and push for three points and get ourselves on a run and where we really should be."

After falling to a 2-1 defeat at The Cuthbury in September, Laird expects another tight encounter with Wimborne.

"They beat us at their place at the start of the season, we have got no right to beat anyone in this league," he added.

"It's a tough league, that we've found out. Anybody can beat anybody and we have to be right at it. That's why we have probably come unstuck a little bit, but we know if we are at it then we should be able to match anyone in this league."

After signing Brad Ash from Hereford, Weston made it two signings in a week after loaning in Vincent Harper from Bristol City.

"He is a really good player," added Laird. "The gaffer and myself have looked at him at a few under-23 games, saw a few clips of him when he was at Gloucester and spoke to a few people who were at Gloucester with him and they really sung his praises.

"We're very excited to bring him in and it will give us pace down the left. Obviously losing Joel Randall is a big loss, but I don't see why Vincent cannot come in and replicate or do even better than what Joel did.

"We have got a lot of options going into a busy period."

Although disappointed that Tuesday's game with Harley Whitney was called off, Laird says his main focus is Saturday.

"I've always been the one about looking at the next game, don't concentrate on what's further ahead because you can't control that," he said.

"You can only control what's next and that's Wimborne, we will be in Thursday in preparation and after Wimborne we will get ready for Yate.

"We will take it one game at a time. We don't want to get to far ahead of ourselves, we need to start posting some wins on the board and I'm sure we will get where we want to be."