Weston aim to put on a ‘good show’ for fans against Larkhall Athletic

Nick McCootie on the ball for Weston against Swindon Supermarine. Picture: Peter Barnes Archant

Weston will try to put on a “good show” for their “important” fans as they take on Larkhall Athletic in the FA Cup tonight, insists manager Scott Bartlett.

The Seagulls have already beaten Cowes Sports and Swindon Supermarine on their way to reaching the third qualifying round for the third year in a row.

“We are looking forward to it, we’ve had them watched and they have threats, we will need to work hard and be professional,” said Bartlett.

“They will work hard and will be up for the game and rightly so, we have to match or better that like we did in the previous rounds.”

Bartlett has already tasted success in the competition, where he was part of Salisbury’s first-round tie at Sheffield Wednesday in the 2003/04 season before helping The Whites go one better in 2007, when he came on as a substitute in the replay of their second round tie, for only the second time in their history, with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

“It’s obviously the competition everyone grows up knowing first,” added Bartlett.

“I was fortunate enough to be part of a team that got to the first and second round a few times and we pulled good draws first against Sheffield Wednesday and a couple of years later, Forest.

“They are great occasions for the club and the supporters and as players it’s special obviously. I’ve been involved in too many FA Cup ties to know that there are no easy games, we are taking it one game at a time and will see where we end up.”

After Nick McCootie’s equaliser earned Weston a share of the spoils at Harrow Borough on Saturday, Bartlett was left pleased with his side’s performance but insisted Weston needed to take their chances more.

“We were good on Saturday but we need to be more ruthless and make our opportunities count,” he said.

“Our general play was good and we created good chances, we have everyone fit and available now which will make a difference.

“Nick was good, everything stuck to him, he ran the channels, he gave us a platform, he scored a great goal and did what he is paid to do.”

And with another big crowd expected tonight, Bartlett says playing at home, the first of three consecutive matches at The Optima Stadium, is special.

“The supporters are so important, we want to put on a good show that is a fair representation of our team,” he added.

“We have a squad full of good players with good experience, we like playing at home because of the atmosphere and are looking forward to tonight and then Saturday against Wimborne.”