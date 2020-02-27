Weston Women bring in two new coaches

Weston Women have bought in Tom Golding (centre) and Mike Washington (right) to strengthen their side, while Jamie Fisher remains as goalkeeping coach. (Picture: Stacie Morrissey,) Archant

Weston Women have brought in two new coaches following the departure of assistant manager Jimmy Darch in November 2019.

A-License coach Mike Washington, who has worked with USA women and headed Whitman College, and Tom Golding, who is new to coaching, have both come in to help assist manager Stacie Morrissey.

Following a tough start to the season, Morrissey admitted she was delighted to bring in the duo and feels she has finally found the right personnel to take the team forward in line with the plans of the club.

"Myself and the squad are extremely excited that Mike and Tom have joined the team," said Morrissey.

"After numerous discussions with them both, we have a very clear understanding on how we wish to move the team forward.

"I couldn't be happier to welcome more experienced and lovely coaches to help the team progress as they deserve."

New team head coach Washington added: "I am excited about the opportunity to help Stacie and Weston Women develop a solid programme moving forward.

"The vision of the club to develop a stronger base with the development of younger players is something I have had the opportunity to do since arriving in the USA with both Olympic Development and college programmes recruiting players and building athletes to compete at the next level.

"I am always excited about building the game in every role I take on."

Assistant coach Golding also said he was looking forward to working with the side in his first big role, adding: "With such an exciting opportunity ahead, belief, application and development are all going to be key in the change for sure.

"There truly are some talented individuals and players within the club, who I'm looking forward to working with.

"Having worked professionally building high performance teams in the past I believe sticking to these fundamental concepts of coaching and development should give us the platform for success."

The announcement of the duo coincides with Jamie Fisher, a trainee coach with the team for the past two seasons, remaining in his position as goalkeeping coach which he took on at the beginning of the season.