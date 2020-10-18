Wimborne come behind to inflict Weston’s first home defeat of the season

James Waite opened the scoring with his fourth goal in two games for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography Archant

Weston fell to their first home defeat of the season after Wimborne Town scored two second-half goals to earn victory at The Optima Stadium.

Fresh from their 6-0 win over Larkhall Athletic James Waite opened the scoring after four minutes with his fourth goal in two games after slotting into the bottom corner for a half-time lead.

Curtis Young equalised for the visitors, despite the best attempts of Greg Tindle who could only deflect the midfielder’s effort into the back of the net.

And Young was involved in the winner after unselfish play allowed substitute Lewis Beale to place the ball home past Luke Purnell to become the first side since Hayes & Yeadng United in January to record a triumph on their travels.

Manager Scott Bartlett named, for the first time this season, named an unchanged 11, while new Bristol Rovers signing, who has been loaned back to Weston for the rest of the campaign, had to settle for a place on the bench.

And after Waite saw his shot parried by Lewis Gunstone-Gray to Grubb, the former Forest Green Rovers midfielder was denied by two blocks the visitors defence.

Moments later the hosts did find the back of the net after Waite cut in from the right and attempted a one-two with Mike Symons.

The ball ricocheted fortuitously into the path of the Cardiff City loanee, who took the ball into the box and drove home the opening goal.

Keen to extended their lead further, and roared on by a good following, Grubb saw his free-kick end up the wrong side of the post before Lloyd Humphries was denied by Gunstone-Gray, who could only parry his effort to Symons but the forward saw his half-volley blocked by Sam Davidson.

Davidson then saw his header caught by Purnell before Nick McCootie was once again denied by the in form Gunstone-Gray which was followed by Grubb’s left-foot shot once again blocked by Davidson.

Despite the narrow lead Weston looked comfortable before The Magpies hit back in the 60th minute. Beale was prevented from levelling the scores by Purnell after the shot-stopper managed to get a foot out.

But the lose ball found its way to Young on the edge of the area and the AFC Bournemouth academy graduate saw his attempt deflect of Scott Laird and, despite Tindle’s attempted clearance with his head, equalise.

McCootie was next to be frustrated by Gunstone-Grey before James Stokoe’s completed the come back 15 minutes from time.

After Young got the better of substitute Lewis Hall, the 21-year-old’s pull-back into the path of Beale, who was able to steer the ball past Purnell and secure their first league away win of the season.

Weston XI: Luke Purnell, Keiran Thomas, Scott Laird (Chris Knowles 88), Lloyd Humphries (Lewis Hall 71), Sam Avery, Greg Tindle (C), Nick McCootie, Jacob Jagger-Cane, Mike Symons (Ryan Jones 64), Dayle Grubb, James Waite.

Wimborne Town XI: Lewis Gunstone-Gray, Daniel Strugnell (C), Billy Maybury, Sam Davison, Curtis Young, Luke Holmes, (Louis Kellaway, 82), Jake Sinclair, (Jack Lovell, 86), Charlie Gunson, Jamie Henry, Callum Chugg and Aidan Shepherd (Lewis Beale, 26)