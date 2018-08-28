Convincing victory for Wrington Redhill A team

Football Matt Smart

Wrington Redhill A team extended their unbeaten run with this convincing victory over AFC Nailsea.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wrington Redhill A 3

AFC Nailsea 0

Wrington Redhill A team extended their winning run to four games with a convincing win against AFC Nailsea.

Since Kev Lillwell and Dan McMullen took up the reigns, the benefit of a few new recruits and a more organised, settled side is obvious.

Matt Collins and Neil Lewis have settled nicely, while Paul Poynter and Tom Fairhurst have added depth to the squad starting on the bench and Scott Gallacher has filled in expertly at centre-back.

Playing an attractive style of football, passing out from the back as often as possible, the home side started strongly and James Ham in the Nailsea goal pulled off two fine saves, both from Tommy Johnson.

Just as it looked like the half might end goalless, a fine passing move released Clements and after good work by Johnson and Faulkner, Clements was on hand to score the opening goal.

In the second half the wind and rain increased making it difficult for both sides McMullen and Faulkner combined up front to set up a shooting chance for Lillwall, whose long-range shot struck the arm of a defender for a clear penalty.

McMullen continued his scoring run by expertly firing in the spot kick and just before the end, Johnson rounded off the result with a fine solo effort.

RESULTS

Division 1: Clapton-in-Gordano 1, Portishead Town A 3; KVFC 0, Uphill Castle Res 1; Worle Res 2, Wedmore 1.

Division 2: Locking Park Res 1, Worle Rangers 0; South Park Rangers 2, Congresbury Res 3; Yatton and Cleeve Utd A 0, Nailsea Utd B 2.

Division 3: AFC Nailsea 1, Hutton Res 4; Burnham Utd A 2, Lodway 4; Cheddar A 1, Uphill Castle A 0; St George (E-in-G) Res 4, Sporting Weston Res 0.

Division 4: Clevedon Utd A 1, Weston Town 4; Nailsea Utd Colts 1, Hutton A 5; Weston Celtic 4, Axbridge Town 4; Worle Rangers Res 0, Huntspill Crowns 6; Wrington Redhill A 3, AFC Nailsea Res 0.

FIXTURES

Division 1: KVFC v Nailsea Utd A (I Campbell); Sporting Weston v Locking Park (C Ham); St George (E-i-G) v Portishead Town A (A Lambourne); Wedmore v Clapton-in-Gordano (R Hooper); Worle Res v Uphill Castle Res (M Smith).

Division 2: Banwell Res v Nailsea Utd B (S Acton); Locking Park Res v Wrington Redhill Res (D Bayliss); Portishead Town B v Churchill Club 70 (S Clarke); Winscombe A v South Park Rangers (R Salvage); Worle Rangers v Congresbury Res (J Cox).

Division 3: Banwell A v Cheddar A (K Tasker); Burnham Utd A v Selkirk Utd (C Donald); Congresbury A v St George (E-i-G) Res (D Hunt); Lodway v Hutton Res (C Simmons); Uphill Castle A v AFC Nailsea (I Madge); West Wick v Sporting Weston Res (D Bryant).

Division 4: AFC Nailsea Res v Burnham Utd B (L Duchesne); Axbridge Town v Weston Town (D Pinnock); Clevedon Utd A v Nailsea Utd C (M Sprague); Huntspill Crowns v Weston Celtic (W Byrne); Hutton A v Wrington Redhill A (S Luxon).