Football: Winscombe enjoy trip to Germany

PUBLISHED: 13:30 14 June 2019

Winscombe FC Tour to Germany's new redesigned flag to recognize the friendship between the two teams

A football friendship between two teams from England and Germany has continued into it's 35th year, writes Joshua Thomas.

Winscombe FC Tour to Germany outside the Mayor's Office in Schwabach

Wolkersdorfhave invited Winscombe FC and 40 travellers to a village near Nuremberg as they celebrated the anniverasary with a schedule of events and a series of matches.

The event kicked off with the presentation of the new Friendship Flag, redesigned to recognise the history of the friendship and the modern relationship between the two clubs before taking part in the "The Memory of Juergen Katz Tournament", named after the co-founder of their friendship.

The under-13 and under-15 boys and girls played local Bavarian clubs but both unfortunately came away without any success.

It was then the turn of the travelling mums who took part in a penalty shootout for the Silver Slipper Trophy, but it was the Germans who came out on top to win 2-1 and they would also come on top in the under-15s friendship match after winning the the mixed age contest 2-1.

However, it was the English Dads who had the last laugh, claming back the Silver Boot trophy with a 3-0 win ahead of the German club's visit to the English village next May.

