Winscombe looking forward to new season

PUBLISHED: 15:21 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 02 September 2020

Winscombe AFC face the camera in 1935-36. Standing, W Weeks, M Sims, F Miller, D Yeomans, T Pratten, sitting, P Glover, G Westlake, H Stephens, A Westlake, R Tripp, M Weeks.

Winscombe AFC members are looking forward to a new season, after forming three new teams.

The club, founded in 1922, will field under-seven, under-10 and over-35 teams this term, as well get used to new guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Risk assessments, social distancing and disinfectant are some of the things now being considered, with Winscombe using lockdown to improve playing facilities with a new perimeter fence.

Replacement floodlights are being installed in the coming weeks and the club are also looking for former players to get in touch ahead of their centenary in 2022.

The 1935-36 squad won the Cheddar Valley League, Charity and Knockout Cups and former players of any season are asked to email winscombefc@googlemail.com.

New under-seven players can contact Gareth on 07887 242582 and new under-10s can call Guilllaume on 07966 198254 or email the club.

