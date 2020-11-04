Advanced search

Winscombe secure win over Wrington Redhill on historic night under new floodlights

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 November 2020

Winscombe were playing under their new floodlights for the first time against Wrington Redhill at the Recreational Ground. Picture: Winscombe AFC

Winscombe were playing under their new floodlights for the first time against Wrington Redhill at the Recreational Ground. Picture: Winscombe AFC

Winscombe got the better of Wrington Redhill on an historic night at the Recreational Ground.

The hosts were playing their first competitive match under new, upgraded floodlights, 30 years on from their first game against a combined Bristol City/Rovers old boys team, including stars like Chris Garland and Geoff Merrick.

This was arranged as a league fixture and, despite constant rain and at times torrential downpours during the day, the pitch was passed fit by referee Dylan Baylis.

Both teams set out to play attractive, attacking football with many talented players on show, although most attacks were thwarted by defences and Leigh White showed all his experience in marshalling his back line and initiating counter attacks.

Just short of the half-hour mark, James Williams pulled off successive saves, first tipping a William Manning strike over the crossbar and then pushing away a fine drive by Oliver Wynn.

Wrington’s best chance fell to Sam Harvey who received a free-kick from Ollie Clements and saw his low drive at goal hurriedly dealt with by home custodian Daniel Bullock.

Winscombe struck twice late in the half as a corner was met by Robert Harraway, who headed past Williams.

This was quickly followed by a run from the right by Daniel Morris, cutting inside and firing into the net.

White’s side never gave up and Simon Hewish showed his battling qualities by winning the ball on the right and feeding George Fake who took a touch and unleashed a great left-footed shot into the top left corner to reduce the arrears at the break.

Clements, Sam Harvey, Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi and Fake combined well on a number of occasions, causing all sorts of problems.

Ethan Williams joined the fray in place of Matt Walsh and helped Fake in attack, before Tom Johnson and Chris Holland added fresh impetus in a bid to secure a deserved share of the spoils

However, the elusive equaliser did not come with the only real threat from Winscombe being snuffed out by the ever alert White who received good support from his central defending colleague Dan Ferguson.

The hosts held on to pick up three points and leave Wrington empty handed although all heads could be held high for a superb performance in the conditions.

