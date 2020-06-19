Advanced search

Winscombe Warriors U12s enjoy succesful season with end of year awards

PUBLISHED: 15:30 19 June 2020

Winscombe Warriors U12s ended thier 2019/20 campaign with their awards ceremony.

Winscombe Warriors U12s ended thier 2019/20 campaign with their awards ceremony.

Archant

Winscombe Warriors Under-12s had another successful season, ending top of the league with three games left to play before the coronavirus pandemic ended the campaign.

Fin Bawden picked up the Winscombe Warriors under 12s Most Improved Player of the season.Fin Bawden picked up the Winscombe Warriors under 12s Most Improved Player of the season.

And their annual awards ceremony was held on Zoom, with everyone involved as the parents took centre stage and presented each trophy.

The main awards went to Fin Bawden for Most Improved, as Matt Perry picked up the Manager’s Player.

Up next was a family double for Archie Whittaker, who won Players’ Player in his first season for the Warriors, before dad Nick won the Clubman of the Year prize.

The management duo of Darren Draper and Stu Leaney would like to thank all the Warriors parents and family for all the continued hard work and support throughout the season and look forward to seeing everyone back at the club soon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Car crashes into building in Weston town centre

Police officers on the scene. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Parish councillor suspended by Conservative Party over slavery tweet

Elfan Ap Rees has been suspended by the Conservative Party. Picture: Paul Blakemore

No more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

No more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Man sentenced to more than two years in prison for making threats to kill

Robert Cates, aged 37, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for making threats to kill. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Car crashes into building in Weston town centre

Police officers on the scene. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Parish councillor suspended by Conservative Party over slavery tweet

Elfan Ap Rees has been suspended by the Conservative Party. Picture: Paul Blakemore

No more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

No more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Man sentenced to more than two years in prison for making threats to kill

Robert Cates, aged 37, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for making threats to kill. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Winscombe Warriors U12s enjoy succesful season with end of year awards

Winscombe Warriors U12s ended thier 2019/20 campaign with their awards ceremony.

Hornets give old playing kit new home to help UK-based charity The Luhimba Project

All smiles for the pupils at Ngembambili School as they wear the kits donated by the Hornets.

Weston hostel gifted kitchen appliances during lockdown

The donations made by Beko for Jasvin Hostel

Schools getting ready to reopen to select year groups

The King Alfred School, an Academy welcomed back its year 10 students this week. Picture: TKASA

Village fete goes virtual

Congresburys village fete will go virtual this year. Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24