Winscombe Warriors U12s enjoy succesful season with end of year awards

Winscombe Warriors U12s ended thier 2019/20 campaign with their awards ceremony. Archant

Winscombe Warriors Under-12s had another successful season, ending top of the league with three games left to play before the coronavirus pandemic ended the campaign.

And their annual awards ceremony was held on Zoom, with everyone involved as the parents took centre stage and presented each trophy.

The main awards went to Fin Bawden for Most Improved, as Matt Perry picked up the Manager’s Player.

Up next was a family double for Archie Whittaker, who won Players’ Player in his first season for the Warriors, before dad Nick won the Clubman of the Year prize.

The management duo of Darren Draper and Stu Leaney would like to thank all the Warriors parents and family for all the continued hard work and support throughout the season and look forward to seeing everyone back at the club soon.