Worle remian unbeaten in pre-season after drawing with Patchway Town

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 August 2020

Action from Worle's pre-season friendly with Patchway Town, which finished in a 1-1 draw. Picture: Geoff Sagar,

Action from Worle's pre-season friendly with Patchway Town, which finished in a 1-1 draw. Picture: Geoff Sagar,

Worle maintained their unbeaten pre-season record with a 1-1 draw against Patchway Town in their fourth game in eight days.

Following wins against Cheddar, Nailsea United and Wedmore, the hosts started stronger with the front three of Tom Adams, Ryan Down and Lewis Cahill looking dangerous and had the majority of the possession as they closed down the visitors all over the pitch with constant pressure and many battles.

And they had the ball in the back of the net through Down, following a sublime chip, only for the linesman to put his flag up to rule it out.

With more pressure, it was Down who again put the ball in the net with great individual skill as he beat the defender before slotting home.

But the total of so many matches began to show as Town had the majority of the play in the second half and with 15 minutes to go they got their equaliser through their forward to ensure both sides came away with a share of the spoils.

Worle are back in action this Saturday when they stage back-to-back games at the Recreational Ground with the seconds taking on Burnham United Reserves at 12.30pm before the firsts take on Somerton Town at 3pm.

