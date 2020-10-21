Ryan Down and Jack Hodrien help Worle return to winning ways against Westfield

Ryan Down celebrating his goal for Worle FC against Westfield FC. Picture: Worle FC Archant

A large crowd turned up at the Recreational Ground to see Worle remain in fourth position in the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division after a 2-1 win against Westfield FC.

Worle Man Of The Match Jack Hodrien in action against Westfield FC. Picture: Worle FC Worle Man Of The Match Jack Hodrien in action against Westfield FC. Picture: Worle FC

The visitors had been just one point behind before kick-off, having won three of their opening five league games to date, so Worle manager Aaron Blakemore and his assistant Damian Bromley knew this was going to be a tight affair.

Worle welcomed back both Nick Buxton and Scott Timberlake, who were both missing from last week’s 2-1 defeat at Mendip Broadwalk, and instantly took early control of the game.

The hosts started to create opportunities with the first golden chance falling to top goalscorer Lewis Cahill, but his shot hit the side netting, giving a let-off to the away side.

Worle did mange to take the lead when a crossfield ball fell to Stoneage Patio Supplies man if yhe match Jack Hodrien, who, after beating his marker, put his shot across the goalie into the far corner.

The home side then rattled the crossbar from another Cahill effort and the only chance the visitors could muster was a free-kick that flashed narrowly wide in what was a dominant opening 45 minutes.

Worle were made to pay for their earlier missed chances in the second half when Westfield came out with the early impetus and took control of the game.

Within five minutes of the restart they drew level through Ross Baber after the substitute lashed home following a corner and at this point there only looked one winner.

But after weathering the early storm Worle got back into the game and started to gain possession back and a couple of injuries to the Westfield team led to Blakemore’s side retaking the lead with 10 minutes to go.

Ryan Down turned in the six-yard box and from close range fired his shot under the Westfield’s goalkeeper.

In doing so, Worle picked up a much needed three points and maintained their impressive start to the season ahead of entertaining Frys on Saturday.