Confident Worle get another opening day win as Cahill nets brace to beat Middlezoy

Worle goalscorers Scott Timberlake, on the ball, and Lewis Cahill in their 4-2 victory over Middlezoy Rovers. Picture: Worle FC. Archant

Worle picked up their third opening day victory in a row as they started their Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division season with a hard working 4-2 win against Middlezoy Rovers at Worle Recreation Ground.

Worle's goalscorer Ryan Down scored a brace in their 4-2 victory over Middlezoy Rovers. Picture: Worle FC. Worle's goalscorer Ryan Down scored a brace in their 4-2 victory over Middlezoy Rovers. Picture: Worle FC.

The home side started brightly and, with an unbeaten pre-season behind them, confidence was high as throughout the 90 minutes their fitness levels shone through.

Scott Timberlake opened the scoring when he found himself in space and coolly finished to put the hosts into the lead.

The defensive quartet of Marcus Walters, Elliot Nelson, Connor Down and Tommy Kendall protected goalkeeper Ben Dancey from any Middlezoy attack, but they were dealt a blow when they lost Jonny Parker through injury after half an hour.

Boss Gary Coles brought on Lewis Cahill up front, pushing Jack Hodrien into the middle of the park and the second half started much the same with sporadic attacks from the away side before Liam Winter levelled when his free-kick beat Dancey and nestled into the bottom corner.

JackHodrien in action for Worle in their 4-2 victory over Middlezoy Rovers. Picture: Worle FC JackHodrien in action for Worle in their 4-2 victory over Middlezoy Rovers. Picture: Worle FC

However, within 10 minutes Worle had taken the lead as the referee awarded a penalty and Ryan Down stepped up with his usual coolness to make it 2-1.

Winter equalised once again with another free-kick for Middlezoy, via a deflection off the wall, that went over Dancey.

But the Worle keeper then made a great save to keep the scores level before Cahill took over with his brace of goals, both from unstoppable shots and this time the game was out of reach.

The Ollie and Harry Boyd man of the match award went to Scott Timberlake for his goal and all round game.

This Saturday Worle sees on the road when they travel to Nailsea United, who started their season with a 2-1 defeat at Westfield. Kick-off is 3pm at the Grove.