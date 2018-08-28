Worle FC get sponsorship boost from Duncan’s Barbers

Worle's Ryan Hodrien (left) and Simon Hudson (right) with sponsor Duncan's Barbers Archant

Worle Football Club have received a sponsorship boost from Duncan’s Barbers.

The High Street company has sponsored the first team kit and an advertising board at the Recreation Ground, where Worle currently find themselves in fifth place in the Somerset League Premier Division.

Having only seen their team promoted to this last season, Worle’s management team are still hoping of landing the title, with only four defeats suffered so far this season.

Worle are a community team with the majority of players coming from the local area.

This Saturday sees them make the short journey to Shirehampton, a team Worle beat 7-1 on home turf on the opening day of the season.

But Gary Coles said: “It is against a team that has improved since and with Scott Bamford in their ranks are always dangerous.”

The match kicks off at 2.30pm and Coles added: “If any companies are looking to sponsor a progressive community football team then please get in touch.”