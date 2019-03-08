Worle well beaten by leaders Shirehampton

Worle FC V Shirehampton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Worle fell to a heavy 3-0 home defeat against Shirehampton in front of their past players at the Recreation Ground.

Shirehampton went into the top v bottom clash unbeaten in nine games but the hosts started brightly and paired Aleksey Enchev up front with Lewis Cahill, causing problems for the visitors.

The game was a tight affair in the first half but it the away side took the lead when Joe Spicer found himself one on one with Aaron Honeyfield and scored with a great chip into the top corner.

Worle continued to have the greater possession but could not break down a tough back line before Shirehampton extended their lead with 20 minutes to go.

Marcus Walters broke through and went around the onrushing Shirehampton keeper but from a tight angle hit the side netting before the visitors struck in the last minute as Spicer tapped home a rebound from a free kick.

Worle host Westfield FC at the Recreation ground on Saturday (3pm).