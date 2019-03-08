Worle welcome past players and supporters for reunion event

An old Worle FC team photo Archant

Worle are inviting past Worle Old Boys and Worle FC players players and supporters for a reunion on October 19.

The first team are playing Shirehampton in an Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division match at Worle Recreation Ground on the day at 3pm, with a buffet lunch and refreshments available.

If anyone who knows past players and supporters can let them know, the club would like to see as many on the day as possible.

There will be a meeting at 1pm before the match for food and drink and anyone interested in attending should contact Gary Coles on 07534 957980.