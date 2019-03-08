Advanced search

Worle Juniors thank shirt sponsors in ceremony

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 September 2019

Worle U13's Football team thanking sponsors Sally and Tom Dalley of Stables Business Park, with a signed copy of their strip to Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Worle Juniors under-13s held a special ceremony to present shirts to sponsors at the Queensway pitch ahead of the new season.

With 60 players in four squads in the under-13 age group increasing demand for kit, a number of local businesses have lent their support.

Deputy secretary Chris Donald said: "As a token of our thanks we obtained a shirt with each sponsor's logo on the front, surrounded by a border containing signatures of the players and coaches.

"Each sponsor received this and had pictures taken with the squads."

Worle Juniors recently received FA Charter Youth Club status in recognition of the way the club operates and promotes grassroots level football for all abilities and has over 160 registered players from the age of seven up to 16.

