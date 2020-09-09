Worle come out on top in five goal thriller over Wrington Redhill

Two-goal-hero George Fake goes for goal with the last kick of the match but his effort goes just over the Worle bar. Picture: Wringon Redhill FC. Archant

Lewis Cahill’s late penalty gave Worle a narrow close-fought 3-2 win over Wirghton Redhill, as both sides ended their pre-season programme ahead of returning to league action this weekend.

After Cahill saw his shot saved by Matt Hill, the hosts opened the scoring after 10 minutes following a mistake from Reece Ferguson, who attempted to shield the ball away for a goal-kick, and following a pass to the impressive Tom Adams, he cut it back to Cahill, who rolled his effort in.

Despite conceding early on, Wrington hit back and netted the equaliser after 30 minutes when a corner from the left fell to Joe Creese in the six-yard-box and the midfielder almost scored himself before passing the ball to George Fake who slammed it past Ben Dancey from close range.

Both sides made some changes at half time and but the game remained evenly matched before Worle took the lead when a through ball put Adams through on goal and Dan Ferguson was forced bring him down for a clear penalty.

Adams stepped up to take it himself to make it 2 - 1.

Despite Ethan Williams going close but he was kept out by a last ditch block tackle before the visitors levelled the scores once again after great work down the right involving Si Hewish and Matt Walsh.

Walsh then saw cross being fired in flicked on by player-manager Leigh White and his drilled cross towards the far post was met by Fake to grab his second of the afternoon.

With a draw looking the likely outcome Worle stole the winner when a rare miss-timed header from skipper Ethan Johnson followed by another from Jason Potter left Cahill through on goal.

Potters’s desperate attempt to stop him led to the second spot-kick of the game, which Cahill slammed home from 12-yards-out to send Hill the wrong way and maintain their unbeaten pre-season.

Wrington pushed for an equaliser and were almost rewarded when, with the last kick of the game, Fake’s free kick flew just over the bar.

This Saturday Worle host Middlezoy at 3pm at the Recreation Ground, while Wrington Redhill go up against Nailsea & Tickenham United reserves at Wrington Recreation Ground at 3pm.