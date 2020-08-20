Worle Old Boys mourn passing of former players

Worle Old Boys face the camera in September 1966, back row, J Hutchings, T Rapps, B Rose, A Yard, K Amesbury, T Cox (captain), front, D Urch, R Urch, D Maggs, R Trego, C Biddle Archant

Worle Old Boys have been mourning the deaths of two of their former players recently.

Keith Amesbury, who also played for Weston during his career, passed away on August 6 after Denis Urch died in July.

Urch played for Worle in a cup match at Watchet in 1955, with the home side including a certain Brian Clough, who was doing his national service at the time.

The club were said to have taken five coachloads of supporters to the away fixture!

Teammate Brian Rose went on to play for and captain Somerset Cricket Club in the days of Viv Richards and Ian Botham, when they won five major trophies, and also played for England.

Rose had football trials with Cardiff City and released a book in 2019 titled ‘My Life in Cricket’.

Roger Urch and Dave Maggs played for Somerset and Bristol City youths, while Robert Trego played for Bristol Rovers and Somerset youths.

Terry Rapps appeared for Somerset youths on a tour of Germany.

Worle played in the Bristol Premier League in the mid-1960s and before one match at Blackford, the referee asked the teams to observe a minutes silence following the death of Winston Churchill.

Fred Hunt, son of Leila Urch, tried to persuade the referee to hold the minutes silence in the changing rooms as ‘it was so cold, it was stinging your ears’ but he refused and said it had to be on the pitch as it was a tribute to the great war leader.