Worle pupil Mills earns national talent camp call

Scarlett Mills is all smiles Archant

Worle Community School Academy student Scarlett Mills has been selected to attend the FA Women's under-14 National Talent Camp.

Mills, 13, is one of the country's rising football stars and already plays in the Regional Talent Centre under-14s.

She trains three times a week for two hours, attends 90-minute gym workouts and plays a match every Saturday.

"I love playing football, it's such a fierce and exciting sport, I won't stop until I play for the England Women's football team," she said.

Worle Community School Academy take pride in all their students sporting achievements and encourage healthy lifestyles and offer great sporting opportunities.

Principal Jacqui Scott said: "Scarlett has achieved an excellent feat and has a very bright future."