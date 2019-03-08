Advanced search

Worle Rangers claim Charity Cup with extra-time success over Churchill Club 70 rivals

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 May 2019

Worle Rangers win the Charity Cup win a 3-1 win over Churchill Club 70

Archant

Extra time goals from Dan Sandic and Joey Ellis helped Worle Rangers seal their first Charity Cup over Churchill Club 70.

Joe Marshfield had cancelled out John Owen's first-half opener as Worle ran out 3-1 winners.

However it was Churchill, who had beaten Worle 4-2 and drawn 1-1 in two previous fixtures between the sides this season, who put on the early pressure, only to be denied by goalkeeper Matt Jakeman.

Michael Tucker and Ollie Taylor worked well together and the former created chances for the latter on two occasions.

The first saw the striker shoot just wide before Taylor on the edge of the area saw his shot spectacularly saved by Jakeman to keep the scores level.

Scott Liddle's men went into the game on back of a four-game winning streak in all competitions and took the lead against the run of play through Owen.

A Jake Mcbride run on the right and great cross into the path of Sandic saw his shot was saved by Charles Lovell but the rebound fell to Tom Garfield, who played it back to Owen who fired into the ground and bounced the ball past the stranded goalkeeper.

With the game flowing back and forth, a goal for either side would be crucial and David Mills's men levelled.

Having sensed changes that were needed, Mills brought on Thomas Hendzel for captain Kieran O'Connor and would be involved straight away.

A cross into the box seemed to be gathered comfortably by Jakeman but under pressure dropped the ball into the path of Hendzel and the onrushing Marshfield got the final touch to send the tie into extra time.

Churchill almost took the lead minutes into the extra period, when Worle captain Joel Page lost the ball to Tom Crabtree who played in Mike Astridge but the player-manager fired narrowly over from the edge of the area.

That chance would be costly as moments later, Sandic would make it 2-1 as a lovely ball from Tom Garfield found him on the edge of the area and the striker thumped a first-time half volley into the far corner.

Two would quickly be three as good build-up play from Josh Randall found Ellis on the edge of the area, before the substitute fired a low driven shot that went into the bottom left hand corner past Lovell to secure victory for Liddle's men.

