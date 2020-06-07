Worle set up JustGiving page to help raise funds for the club

Worle have so far raised £1,350 on their JustGiving page at time of publication Archant

Worle FC have set up a JustGiving page looking to reach £2,500 as they look to fund a new ride mower, finish the clubhouse and put in a new walkway from the clubhouse to the pitch.

The club, who run two teams in the Somerset League Premier and Weston & District League Division One, also have a junior section.

“We have already started the clubhouse revamp to make it a better matchday experience and are looking at supporters, current and past players who wish to help out,” said a the post on the website.

“If you know anyone who is willing to help also please share this page and every pound raised goes directly into improving the facilities at Worle Recreation Ground.

“If anyone would like to help out and view the upgrades to our facilities they are more than welcome.

“We hope that these improvements will benefit everyone who uses the football club, both boys and girls and the ladies and men’s adult teams.”