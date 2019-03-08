Advanced search

Worle Juniors get boost from Persimmon Homes

PUBLISHED: 08:05 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:05 28 October 2019

Worle Juniors under 12s with the cheque given to them by Persimmon Homes Severn Valley.

Worle Juniors under 12s with the cheque given to them by Persimmon Homes Severn Valley.

Archant

An under-12s football club based in Weston is celebrating after scoring a financial boost from one of the country's leading housebuilders.

Worle Juniors under-12s has received £750 from Persimmon Homes Severn Valley through the Community Champions project and each month the housebuilder donates up to £1,000 each to two groups or individuals in the area.

In return, the junior players will proudly wear the Persimmon name on their shirts for the rest of the season.

The junior football team currently have two teams, with 27 boys playing on Saturday mornings.

Neil Sharp, who applied for the money on behalf of the club said: "We are delighted to receive the funding.

"By focusing on player development and the enjoyment of the game we have created an environment where the boys can progress at their own pace and feel no pressure.

Carly Spear, head of sales for Persimmon Homes Severn Valley, added: "We are very happy to support a great local club.

"Worle Juniors have a great culture at the club and provide a platform for boys to develop their footballing skills under no pressure and really enjoy the game of football.

