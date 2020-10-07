Wrington Redhill take part in training session following postponement

A few Wrington Redhill players pose for the camera during their training session. Picture: Wrington Redhill FC. Archant

Wrington Redhill’s Uhlsport Somerset League Division One game with Middlezoy Rovers Reserves had to be called off late on Saturday after continued heavy rain took its toll.

An early morning inspection declared the pitch fit, but unfortunately large pooling started to develop, making the surface unplayable in certain area despite a firmness under the water.

With his squad of players already assembled, Wrington player-manager Leigh White decided to hold an impromptu training session in the area away from the troublesome part of the pitch which turned into an enjoyable and competitive session among the squad.

White said: “In these testing times it has been good to be able to be playing football. Keeping to all the new Covid-19 regulations has been very strange but we have to do our bit to keep everyone safe.

“With a win, draw and loss in our first three games we are probably three points down on where we deserve to be after conceding a late goal in our second game and we were also worthy of a point in the loss to Burnham.

“We have a young side that will only get better the more they play together and the camaraderie in the squad is amazing. It’s the best atmosphere we have had for a very long time and the togetherness will hopefully win a lot of points going forward.

“With my assistants Mark Brown and Sam Clements we will continue to encourage the players to enjoy their football and we will do all we can to help in their development both on and off the pitch.

“We are away to Timsbury on Saturday and look to start a run of wins and push on for the rest of the season.”