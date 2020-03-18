Wrington and Selkirk rivals serve up entertaining clash as local league sides play on

Wrington Redhill Reserves and Selkirk United served up an entertaining Weston & District League Division Two encounter as coronavirus fever gripped the UK on Saturday.

With professional leagues being postponed due to the outbreak, the local teams were relieved to get some action and the outcome remained in the balance until the last minute.

Third-placed Selkirk dominated in midfield as Wrington, having slipped into mid-table during a disappointing run, struggled to get their forwards involved.

Joe Collins looked dangerous for the visitors and it took several smart saves from James Williams to keep the scores level.

Then, just as the home side began to settle, a long ball saw Clements covering from full back but send an attempted clearance off a teammate and fall for Collins, whose low drive found the net.

Selkirk doubled their lead when the ball broke free in midfield, as Wrington appealed for a free-kick, and man of the match Collins escaped on the right and crossed for Matt Noke to tap home.

Wrington lost captain Dean Rix to a nasty neck injury but Fin Taplin added some youthful energy and bite off the bench.

With Holland full of running, Johnson and Horton always carried a threat and Wrington should have hit back when Johnson was put through but his lobbed attempt fell wide.

Mason Hodge had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside and Holland’s acrobatic overhead kick was saved by Jordan Allen.

Wrington looked to get forward quicker after the restart, as Burnett, Gallagher and Marsh got tighter in defence.

But too many passes went astray and both sides relied on set-pieces to create chances.

Jake Betts couldn’t connect with a perfect Clements corner, before George Andrews and Nick Anderson replaced Burnett and Hodge.

And Wrington halved the deficit when Marsh and Anderson linked up and Betts released Johnson for an emphatic finish.

Allen was forced into another fine save to deny Betts as Selkirk were left hanging on in the closing minutes for victory.

Wrington: Williams, Marsh, Rix, Burnett, Clements, Hodge, Gallacher, Holland, Betts, Horton, Johnson, Taplin, Anderson, Andrews.

Selkirk: Allen, Wookey, Lawson, Collins, Kemble, Frost, Chapman, Bracey, Collins, Noke, Davies, Clee, Esposito, Davies.