Super Mario fires only goal to send Wrington Redhill to back-to-back home defeats

Wrington Redhill during their game with Staplegrove. Picture: Staplegrove Archant

Wrington Redhill fell to back to back home defeats after Mario Franco’s second-half winner proved enough for Staplegrove.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wrington created the first wave of attacks with Dan Ferguson striking the crossbar from an Ollie Clements corner before Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi passed to George Fake who saw his fierce shot palmed away by the visiting keeper.

Sam Parkinson and Leigh White battled away in midfield prompting Joe Creese, Ferguson-Obamwonyi and Fake to attack as much as possible but they just lacked the final scoring edge.

In a good spell for visitors they brought out good saves from Matt Hill with a double save from lively forwards.

Ferguson-Obamwonyi went on a mazy run leaving three defenders in his wake but his effort at goal was not to match as the ball was cleared to safety.

Wrington’s best effort came from Fake from a deft Rory Thomas cross from the left but out of nowhere a defender cleared off the line preventing the home side taking the lead.

Just after Dan Ferguson and White defended well from a dangerous free-kick into the penalty area and Creese was brought down when looking threatening on the left flank as the half ended goalless.

After the interval Hill made an early save and on a counter attack Creese was flagged offside and the team switched off as Staplegrove took a quick free-kick high into the home half where a mix-up between Hill and Ethan Johnson allowed the lively Franco to nip in and fire home for a 1-0 lead.

This spurred White’s side back into life and another penetrating run by Ferguson-Obamwonyi ended with a shot which drifted agonisingly wide.

Matt Walsh, Simon Hewish and Ethan Williams were all introduced into the fray as they kept plugging away in seek of a deserved equaliser.

The nearest Wrington got was when Fake challenged for a high ball into the box and the advancing keeper collided with him, but the referee penalised Fake and gave him a yellow card when some thought it should have been a penalty.

Despite a disappointing result, the Wrignton performance was a pleasing one and the opposition went home knowing they had been in a competitive game. Wrington visit Burnham United on Saturday.