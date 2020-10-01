Advanced search

Burnham United inflict first defeat of Wrington Redhill’s Somerset League campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:31 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 01 October 2020

Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi scored Wrington Redhill�s goal against Burnham United.

Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi scored Wrington Redhill�s goal against Burnham United.

Archant

Wrington Redhill fell to their first defeat of the Uhlsport Somerset League season after Burnham United scored three goals at Wrington Recreation Ground.

Following a win and draw in their first two games, Redhill looked to carry on their unbeaten start to the season, despite being without top scorer George Fake, but an early Burnham corner from Lewis Henbury was cleared by Chris Bradley.

a dangerous free-kick from Wrington’s Ollie Clements was flapped at by Burnham keeper Stephen Bailey and the ball dropped into the danger zone, but no one reacted quickly enough for the home side to take advantage.

A Rory Thomas corner was then pushed over the bar for another corner taken by Sam Harvey and Lee White’s header was straight at the Burnham keeper.

Both Joe Creese and Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi created chances for themselves but were unable to finish, which was followed by another corner from Thomas, which was headed just wide by White.

Thomas then saw his free-kick turned away at the near post by Bailey before, with the interval approaching, Burnham scored two quick goals to take control at half-time.

After Wrington failed to clear a cross into a crowded penalty area Ben Gates was on hand to see the ball over the line and then, on the stroke of half-time, another left-wing cross evaded everyone in the home defence and Russell Molley headed in at the far post.

The second half saw Wrington come out with renewed energy as Creese and Ferguson-Obamwonyi made several runs into the heart of the Burnham defence only to be stopped by last-ditch tackles.

The pressure finally told as the hosts got a goal back when Dan Ferguson made ground from the defence and his careful pass found Ethan Williams, who held the ball up and fed Ferguson-Obamwonyi to fire the ball past Bailey to halve the deficit.

The visitors made sure of the win, though, when Curtis Bradshaw found space and hit an unstoppable long-range shot which flew past Hill into the top corner of the net before Creese, who tricked his way through the Burnham defence, was denied by a brilliant save by Bailey.

Man of the match Ferguson also shot wide when put through on goal by Creese as the match ended 3-1 and loose defending had certainly cost Wrington the game which was much closer than the scoreline suggests.

Wrinton Redhill are back in action this Saturday when they host Middlezoy Rovers reserves.

Wrington: Matt Hill, Ollie Clements, Chris Bradley, Dan Ferguson, Ethan Johnson, Joe Creese, Leigh White, Sam Harvey (Parkinson), Rory Thomas, (Ryan Pugh), Ethan Williams, Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Academy sides under-12s, 13s and 14s looking for new players

Weston under-14s pose for the camera after their training session. Picture: Lorna Davey

Worlebury duo combine well to nett the Bert Dunstan Memorial Trophy silverware

Paul McAdams and Tony Westren, winners of the Bert Dunstan Memorial Trophy, with Worlebury captain Graham Hewlett

Weston’s Bartlett expects tough Swindon Supermarine cup test

Goalscorers Chris Knowles and Keiran Thomas go for the ball in Weston's 5-0 win at Cowes Sports. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Hutton Tornadoes and Typhoons bag new sponsor for 20-21 season

Hutton Tornadoes displaying their new sponsors Weston Super Mobiles for the 2020-21 season.

Cheddar pick up first away win of season after ‘flawless’ performance at Devizes

Adam Wright scored two goals for Cheddar in their 3-0 win at Devizes Town before going off injured. Picture: Archant.