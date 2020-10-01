Burnham United inflict first defeat of Wrington Redhill’s Somerset League campaign

Wrington Redhill fell to their first defeat of the Uhlsport Somerset League season after Burnham United scored three goals at Wrington Recreation Ground.

Following a win and draw in their first two games, Redhill looked to carry on their unbeaten start to the season, despite being without top scorer George Fake, but an early Burnham corner from Lewis Henbury was cleared by Chris Bradley.

a dangerous free-kick from Wrington’s Ollie Clements was flapped at by Burnham keeper Stephen Bailey and the ball dropped into the danger zone, but no one reacted quickly enough for the home side to take advantage.

A Rory Thomas corner was then pushed over the bar for another corner taken by Sam Harvey and Lee White’s header was straight at the Burnham keeper.

Both Joe Creese and Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi created chances for themselves but were unable to finish, which was followed by another corner from Thomas, which was headed just wide by White.

Thomas then saw his free-kick turned away at the near post by Bailey before, with the interval approaching, Burnham scored two quick goals to take control at half-time.

After Wrington failed to clear a cross into a crowded penalty area Ben Gates was on hand to see the ball over the line and then, on the stroke of half-time, another left-wing cross evaded everyone in the home defence and Russell Molley headed in at the far post.

The second half saw Wrington come out with renewed energy as Creese and Ferguson-Obamwonyi made several runs into the heart of the Burnham defence only to be stopped by last-ditch tackles.

The pressure finally told as the hosts got a goal back when Dan Ferguson made ground from the defence and his careful pass found Ethan Williams, who held the ball up and fed Ferguson-Obamwonyi to fire the ball past Bailey to halve the deficit.

The visitors made sure of the win, though, when Curtis Bradshaw found space and hit an unstoppable long-range shot which flew past Hill into the top corner of the net before Creese, who tricked his way through the Burnham defence, was denied by a brilliant save by Bailey.

Man of the match Ferguson also shot wide when put through on goal by Creese as the match ended 3-1 and loose defending had certainly cost Wrington the game which was much closer than the scoreline suggests.

Wrinton Redhill are back in action this Saturday when they host Middlezoy Rovers reserves.

Wrington: Matt Hill, Ollie Clements, Chris Bradley, Dan Ferguson, Ethan Johnson, Joe Creese, Leigh White, Sam Harvey (Parkinson), Rory Thomas, (Ryan Pugh), Ethan Williams, Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi.