Wrington Redhill maintain unbeaten start to season with Welton Rovers draw

George Fake has now scored three goals in two games for Wrington Redhill. Archant

George Fake’s two quality goals were not enough to clinch all three points for Wrington Redhill in their lively encounter with Welton Rovers Reserves.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Walsh retained his place in the side due to Si Hewish’s injury and Ollie Clements made his return from injury, replacing Ryan Pugh who aggravated an injury in the pre-match warm-up.

The game started at some pace and as early as the third minute Fake latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the visitors’ area but his effort was straight at Welton keeper Billy Barter.

At the other end a defensive mix-up saw an effort go over the bar and then a Jack Francis shot was narrowly wide of a post.

After Fake and Francis went close again, good work by Rory Thomas saw him feed Fake and he exquisitely lobbed the ball over the advancing Barter and the ball bounced into the empty net for a 1-0 lead.

The home side continued to build attacks with the midfield pressing for the ball and Andy Garner had a long-range effort dealt with by keeper Matt Hill.

And Wrington should have increased their lead when Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyl played the ball to Fake whose great run and super cross somehow evaded all the advancing attacking players.

For all their chances, the Green Army’s Harry McLachlin first had a fine attempt that was just wide then soon after Andy Gardener raced down the left flank and cut into the box and fired an unstoppable shot just inside the far post to equalise.

Home keeper Hill had to be lively again soon after to collect a shot from Mark Andrade before Redhill retook the lead.

The lively Fake got onto a delicate through ball from Leigh White and produced another sublime chip over the head of Harry Barter who turned and almost got back to scramble it off the line.

Rory Thomas should have made it 3-1 when he was clean through on goal, but he shot wide.

Both Welton’s Alfie Dix and McLachlin were ordered to the sin bin before a curling effort from Jack Francis flew past the post.

Sam Harvey and Ferguson-Obamwonyl combined to set Thomas down the left flank and his cross was headed goalward by Fake but Barter managed to scramble the ball away for a corner denying him his hat-trick.

However Welton got back on level terms when a free-kick by Seb Nix was played to Mark Andrade, who rifled the ball through the crowded area past Hill for the equaliser.

Fake then had a goalbound header cleared off the line from a Clements corner as the game ended all square.

Wrington: Hill, Walsh, Ferguson, Johnson, Clements, Williams, (Bradley),Harvey (Parkinson) (Holland), White, Thomas, Fake and Ferguson-Obamwonyl.