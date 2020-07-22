Advanced search

Wrington Redhill manager White feeling confident ahead of new season

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 July 2020

Wrington Redhill face the camera

Wrington Redhill manager Leigh White is in a ‘“positive frame of mind’ ahead of the new Somerset League Division One season.

Despite last year’s campaign being called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic, White insists his side are ready to go.

He said: “The lads have been working hard with their fitness over the last four weeks and are looking in good shape.

“I am in a positive frame of mind for a promotion season push. We showed that in the squad we have the ability to be up there challenging, after beating Burnham in our last game before the season was abandoned.

“We have a good mix of pre-season friendlies starting on August 1 which will hopefully get us ready to start the season flying.

“We are a young squad and I am hoping that alot of the players will push on this season and show there full potential.”

Friendlies: v Clevedon United, Coleridge Vale, Saturday August 1, 2:30pm; v Clutton, Warwick Fields, Saturday August 8, 3pm; v Hutton, Springwood Gardens, Saturday 15 August, 3pm; v Glastonbury, Abbey Moor Stadium, Saturday August 22 3pm; v Nailsea United, Grove Sports Centre, Saturday 29 August, 3pm.

