Wrington Redhill pick up first victory of preseason at Clutton

Joe Crease scored Wrington Redhill's third goal in heir 3-0 win at Clutton. Picture: Wrington Redhill Archant

Wrington Redhill scored three second-half goals to sweep aside Clutton at Warwick Fields.

For the second week running Wrington played a pre-season friendly against opposition from the Premier Division of the County League, after a draw with Clevedon United.

On one of the hottest days of the year the visitors started well and early shots from George Fake and Ollie Clements blocked by Clutton’s busy defence.

Chances were far and few between as the hosts looked the more likely of the two sides to open the scoring.

The trio of skipper Ethan Johnson, Jason Potter and Alex Price all played well with Paul Falconer saving from Bardi after Hartley rolled the ball into the path of striker, whose fierce shot was turned around the post.

Needed to do something to spice up the game Leigh White introduced Reece Ferguson O and Matt Walsh as well as Matt Hill in goal and the outfield youngsters made a big difference.

Ferguson O, Sam Harvey Ethan Williams and Joe Crease got on the ball to take the game to Clutton and before long the ball fell to Ferguson on the edge of the box and his powerful shot beat Josh Rogers, who could only parry it onto the post and before hitting the net.

Fake should have made it two from the penalty spot but could only send his effort high and wide of the goal, after Crease’s shot hit a hand.

But Fake would make amends a short time later as the visitors pulled further ahead when Ferguson beat the left-back and cut into the box. As Rogers closed in on him he squared the ball to Fake who scored from close range.

After Ethan Williams crashed against the bar and Corey Taynton saw his header for Clutton saved on the line by Hill, another tactical change saw veteran Mark Brown on at right-back and his calming influence seemed to snub out the Clutton resurgence as Crease rounded off a fine performance when he nipped in to score a deserved third for the visitors.

Wrington Redhill take on Hutton at Springwood Garden on Saturday at 3pm.

Wrington: Paul Falconer, Callum Briggs, Ethan Johnson, Jason Potter, Ryan Pugh, Ollie Clements, Leigh White, Rory Thomas, Joe Crease, George Fake and Ethan Williams. Subs: Matt Hill, Reece Ferguson O, Matt Walsh, Mark Brown.