Wrington Redhill Reserves earn point from opener

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 September 2020

Wrington Redhill Reserves' Adam Cox

Wrington Redhill Reserves' Adam Cox

Wrington Redhill Reserves had to settle for a point from their Weston & District League clash at Selkirk after a 2-2 draw.

Despite losing Callum Briggs and Jake Betts to knee injuries, they started qucker in the tricky windy conditions.

Kyle Selman and Tommy Johnson were lively in attack, as Paul Burnett and Paul Faulkner controlled midfield.

And they took the lead on 10 minutes when Chris Holland’s dipping 25-yard shot gave Jordan Allen no chance in goal.

Johnson hit a post and then released Holland, who was denied by an unkind bounce, before Allen’s long kick was headed over his own keeper by Dean Rix to level the scores.

Selkirk grew in confidence, but Tom Cleeves and Adam Cox looked solid in Wrington’s defence before Burnett went off with a hamstring injury and substitute Curtis diverted a hopeful cross into the path of Scott Chapman, whose crept in off a post to put Selkirk ahead.

Curtis was denied an equaliser after the restart by a goalline clearance from Bracey but there were few clear chances at either end.

Wrington were awarded a penalty, though, when the ball hit the raised arm of a Selkirk defender and Johnson slotted home to ensure it ended even.

Wrington: Williams, Tuker, Rix, Cleeves, Cox, Cressy (Clements), Faulkner (Marshall), Burnett (Curtis), Holland, Selman, Johnson.

