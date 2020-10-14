Wrington Redhill fight back to pick up win in seven-goal thriller at Timsbury Athletic

Wrington Redhill came from 3-1 down to pick up a 4-3 victory in their first away game of the season at Timsbury Athletic.

After Matthew Brooks and Rhys Crook were both denied by Matt Hill, Wrington opened the scoring when Sam Parkinson’s shot was saved but the ball fell back into his path and he fired through a crowded goal area and across the line for a 1-0 lead.

But on the stroke of half-time a telling cross on the right by Luke Seviour was met by the unmarked Ellis Hancock who headed past Hill to level the scores.

It looked as if the wheels had fallen off when just after the break Timsbury took the lead when Hancock met another Seviour cross at the far post to head home again

And when the referee awarded a disputed penalty, which left some home supporters amazed, after Rhys Cook was brought down in the area in front of Hill, he got up and fired the spot-kick firmly into the net for a 3-1 lead.

In recent seasons this would have been a certain defeat for Wrington, but a tactical master class between player-manager Leigh White and his assistants in the dugout Sam Clements and Mark Brown shuffled the pack and got them playing.

Walsh came on at right-back and Whitey dropped into the back four releasing Ollie Clements and Dan Ferguson into midfield which was also bolstered by the arrival of Si Hewish with Ethan Williams up front.

Slowly but surely the visitors started to tick all around the pitch and they looked threatening going forward while at the back Ethan Johnson started to get the better of the previously dominant Hancock in the air.

Arrears were reduced when George Fake stepped up for a free-kick outside the box and fired an unstoppable shot into the top right corner, with home keeper Joshua Wilcox left as a virtual spectator.

Spurred on by this the tempo increased and it was no surprise when an equaliser came through an Ethan Williams strike, which was deflected past Wilcox.

Redhill continued to push for the winner and it came thanks to a goal from the ever lively Joe Creese when a through ball down the left put him clear of the home defence who were still trying to catch him as he cut inside and fired past Wilcox to the delight of the players, staff and loyal travelling supporters.