Southern League: Yate Town 1 Weston 2

James Waite struck in the 89th minute to seal Weston's first away win since August at Yate Town on Tuesday.

Waite followed up his initial shot, which was saved by Adam Forster, and showed composure to send his low shot into the back of the net before celebrating with the travelling fans behind the goal.

Former Weston forward Jay Malshanskyj looked like to have handed The Bluebells a point after he cancelled out Waite's early effort.

But the day belonged to 19-year-old Waite, who was back in the squad after six games out to give boss Scott Bartlett and the team a much needed victory.

Weston had the first opportunity of the night after four minutes but Waite could only send his effort wide.

Their encouraging start continued as Brad Ash had two bites of the cherry inside a minute, seeing a low effort comfortably saved by Forster, before shooting just wide.

Vincent Harper was the next to go close and after playing a one-two with Cardiff City loanee Waite, with a powerful effort parried to safety by Forster.

With the scoreline still goalless the hosts were still in the game and could have opened the scoring in the 17th minute through Lewis Spokes but Greg Tindle's superb block kept the Seagulls in it.

And from a counter attack Bartlett's men could have taken the lead midway through the first half as Ash picked the ball up halfway up the pitch and his vision found Bristol City loanee Harper on the left.

Harper took the ball into the box but with just Forster to beat, he could only shoot straight at him and the chance was gone.

Waite went close again after Charlie Madden's cross found the forward, but could only send his header wide.

However, moments later the same two players combined for the opening goal.

Waite, watched by Wales Under-21 coach Paul Bodin, picked the ball up from Madden with his first touch and with his second unleashed a wonderful low drive that arrowed into the bottom left hand corner.

But the Bluebells would equalise with their next attack from a free kick, taken by Spokes, which led to some calamitous defending and saw Scott Laird's attempted clearance rebound into the path of of Malshanskyj who prodded home the leveller.

The goal seemed to give Paul Britton's side new-ound belief as Lewis Bamford's defence-splitting pass found Jack Twyman on the left, but he could only send his effort over Purnell's bar.

Moments later Isaac Pearce went close when Waite's corner was cleared out to the former Forest Green Rovers midfielder as he sent his chip just wide of Forester's near post.

Malshanskyj then went close to scoring again three minutes into the second half after Purnell did well to palm his effort away.

And just four minutes later Malshanskyj sent a low shot from the edge of the area flying past Purnell's near post.

Teenager Waite went close again to doubling his tally for the evening but when his effort came crashing off the crossbar.

And lovely footwork by Jacob Cane saw his effort float just wide of Forster's goal before Nicholas Pearce saw his effort skim the post.

Then, just as the game looked to be heading for a draw, Waite was in the right place at the right time to find the back of the net at the second time of asking to give the Seagulls their first win in five games ahead of a trip to struggling Harrow Borough on Saturday.

Weston: Purnell, Parsons, Martin, Laird, Madden, Tindle, Pearce, (Knowles 72) Cane, Ash, Waite (Hendy 90), Harper.

Attendance: 223.