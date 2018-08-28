Yatton and Cleeve United made to pay for slow start

Yatton and Cleeve United were comfortable beaten by Minehead in this league encounter.

Minehead 3

Yatton and Cleeve Utd 0

Minehead took the lead in the second minute of this clash between two sides currently chasing the league leaders.

An effective short corner was perfectly crossed in to the six-yard box by Michael Graddon and Guy Burns’ glancing header found the bottom corner of the net.

Yatton’s response was instant but Joseph Hance’s header was tipped over by home keeper Kyran Wilkins and, with the impressive William Mann making effective runs, the game was certainly on. Both Mann and Bird had shots that failed to hit the target.

Minehead’s George Sinnott beat Yatton keeper Emrullah Kanya, but his shot was inches away from doubling their lead.

A superb move featuring a defence-splitting one-two between Burns and Harry Scratchard was finished by Graddon’s close-range header to double the home advantage.

Again Yatton rallied but a golden opportunity to head home from six yards was wasted by captain Joshua Gibbs, whose header was straight at Wilkins. A 35-yard free kick from Sinnott, a minute before the break, was spilt by Kanya and Burns was on hand to net from close range.

The second-half was not a patch on the flowing football witnessed in the first, but Minehead remained in control to record their sixth win on the bounce.

From Yatton’s point of view, they did step up a gear and Gibbs saw his effort cleared off the line after rounding the keeper, while Hance’s spectacular overhead kick landed on the roof of the net.

But they never really recovered from those three first-half goals, all conceded from dead-ball scenarios.

The man of the match award, kindly sponsored by the Woodspring Public House of Worle, went to Guy Burns.

On Saturday, Yatton and Cleeve United entertain struggling Berrow Castle (2pm) in Division One of the Uhlsport Somerset County League.