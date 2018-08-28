Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Yatton and Cleeve United made to pay for slow start

PUBLISHED: 09:21 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:21 14 December 2018

Winscombe Football v Mendip Broadwalk . Picture: Jeremy Long

Winscombe Football v Mendip Broadwalk . Picture: Jeremy Long

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Yatton and Cleeve United were comfortable beaten by Minehead in this league encounter.

Minehead 3

Yatton and Cleeve Utd 0

Minehead took the lead in the second minute of this clash between two sides currently chasing the league leaders.

An effective short corner was perfectly crossed in to the six-yard box by Michael Graddon and Guy Burns’ glancing header found the bottom corner of the net.

Yatton’s response was instant but Joseph Hance’s header was tipped over by home keeper Kyran Wilkins and, with the impressive William Mann making effective runs, the game was certainly on. Both Mann and Bird had shots that failed to hit the target.

Minehead’s George Sinnott beat Yatton keeper Emrullah Kanya, but his shot was inches away from doubling their lead.

A superb move featuring a defence-splitting one-two between Burns and Harry Scratchard was finished by Graddon’s close-range header to double the home advantage.

Again Yatton rallied but a golden opportunity to head home from six yards was wasted by captain Joshua Gibbs, whose header was straight at Wilkins. A 35-yard free kick from Sinnott, a minute before the break, was spilt by Kanya and Burns was on hand to net from close range.

The second-half was not a patch on the flowing football witnessed in the first, but Minehead remained in control to record their sixth win on the bounce.

From Yatton’s point of view, they did step up a gear and Gibbs saw his effort cleared off the line after rounding the keeper, while Hance’s spectacular overhead kick landed on the roof of the net.

But they never really recovered from those three first-half goals, all conceded from dead-ball scenarios.

The man of the match award, kindly sponsored by the Woodspring Public House of Worle, went to Guy Burns.

On Saturday, Yatton and Cleeve United entertain struggling Berrow Castle (2pm) in Division One of the Uhlsport Somerset County League.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

More from Weston Mercury

Win WIN: Tickets to see Father Christmas at Cheddar Gorge

19 minutes ago
Santa handing out gifts in Cheddar's caves. Picture: CHEDDAR GORGE AND CAVES/LONGLEAT

Father Christmas is checking in on his elves this festive season at his South West Workshop in Cheddar.

Read more

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

26 minutes ago Jamie Medwell
The Italian Gardens will host the first eat:Christmas festival this weekend. Picture: Mark Atherton

With less than two weeks to go until the big day, Westonians will not have to travel far to find festive cheer this weekend.

Read more

Eat:Christmas back on after temporarily being cancelled – so who is going to be there?

15:35 Eleanor Young
Eat:Christmas will be in Weston-super-Mare this weekend. Picture: Jean-Philippe Baudey

The eat:Festivals organisers are over the moon to be able to put on their first festive food event after relocating to the Sovereign Centre.

Read more

Weston mother gets seven years following brutal attack on her own baby

12:00 Jamie Medwell
Elizabeth Wilkins has been sentenced to seven years in prison for attacking her own baby.

A Weston mother has been sentenced to seven years in prison after launching a brutal attack on her own baby.

Read more

Awards for organisations committed to sustainable travel

16:13 Vicky Angear
Liz Mapstone and Christin Hoffmann from North Somerset Council with their travel award.

Organisations in North Somerset have walked away with accolades at a travel awards ceremony.

Read more

Dog walkers start clean up group to tackle Weston dog fouling

15:00 Jamie Medwell
Mel and Kelly picking up dog poo in Clarence Park. Pic: Mel Woodward

Weston dog walkers started a clean-up group after their park became overrun with dog poo.

Read more

Hornets’ poor run continues with heavy defeat at home

10:08 Bickell, Dave
Hornets rugby v St Ives. Picture: Jeremy Long

Hornets’ poor league form continued with a heavy defeat at the hands of St Ives.

Read more

Weston narrowly defeated at home in testing conditions

10:07 Bickell, Dave
Weston rugby v Drybrook, Picture: Jeremy Long

Weston narrowly lost to Drybrook in testing conditions, with the visitor’s two conversions being the difference.

Read more

Winscombe register important victory over fell strugglers

10:07 Bickell, Dave
Jim Rutherford.

Winscombe defeated fellow league strugglers Saltash and managed to come out narrow victors to ease their relegation fears.

Read more

Cheddar go top of the league after battling display

09:22 Bickell, Dave
Football

Cheddar head Division One of the Toolstation Western League after a battling victory at Longwell Green.

Read more

Most Read Sport

Hornets’ poor run continues with heavy defeat at home

Hornets rugby v St Ives. Picture: Jeremy Long

Weston narrowly defeated at home in testing conditions

Weston rugby v Drybrook, Picture: Jeremy Long

Elves, snowmen and reindeer spotted on Weston’s beach

Weston AC Christmas Cracker race.

Trophies handed out at Weston Golf Club ladies’ annual dinner

Weston Golf Club ladies.

Winscombe register important victory over fell strugglers

Jim Rutherford.

Yatton and Cleeve United made to pay for slow start

Winscombe Football v Mendip Broadwalk . Picture: Jeremy Long

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists