Advanced search

Yatton & Cleeve United make management changes to their three teams

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 July 2020

Yatton & Cleeve United reserves new coaching team from L to R, Trev Hewson, Joe Rowsell and George Stone.

Yatton & Cleeve United reserves new coaching team from L to R, Trev Hewson, Joe Rowsell and George Stone.

Archant

Yatton & Cleeve United have announced management changes to their three teams for the forthcoming 2020/21 season.

Yatton & Cleeve United A Team new coaching team from L to R Nathan Stacey and Pete Craske. Picture: Y&CU.Yatton & Cleeve United A Team new coaching team from L to R Nathan Stacey and Pete Craske. Picture: Y&CU.

The first team, who play in Division One of the Uhlsport Somerset League, will be led by Mark Francis, assisted by Mike Lee and Myles Wellings.

The reserve team, who play in Division Three of the Somerset League, welcome new manager Joe Rowsell on board and he will be assited by George Stone and Trev Hewson.

And the A team, who play in Weston & District League Division Two have announced their management duo of Nathan Stacey and Pete Craske.

Socially distanced pre-season training is already in full flow twice a week, with the club looking to hit the ground running when the new season eventually starts.

Yatton and Cleeve United's first team management team from L to R – Mike Lee, Mark Francis, Myles WellingsYatton and Cleeve United's first team management team from L to R – Mike Lee, Mark Francis, Myles Wellings

With all three teams having strengthened over the summer, the future is looking bright for this progressive club, as they look to build momentum towards their goal of being one of the best football clubs in the region.

New players are always welcome and anyone interested in playing should contact reserve team manager, Joe Rowsell on 07471 790159 or email joerowsell@hotmail.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman falls from roof in Weston

A woman has fallen from a roof at an address in Weston. Picture: Vicky Angear

Burnham Businesses forced to reclose

The Lighthouse Inn, in Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: Google Street View

New store to open in Sovereign Centre

The Weston Collective will open its store in the former Optika unit Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Couple shares the secret to their 70-year marriage

Gordon and Maureen Clarke celebrate their 70th anniversay on July 8.

Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston

Most Read

Woman falls from roof in Weston

A woman has fallen from a roof at an address in Weston. Picture: Vicky Angear

Burnham Businesses forced to reclose

The Lighthouse Inn, in Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: Google Street View

New store to open in Sovereign Centre

The Weston Collective will open its store in the former Optika unit Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Couple shares the secret to their 70-year marriage

Gordon and Maureen Clarke celebrate their 70th anniversay on July 8.

Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Yatton & Cleeve United make management changes to their three teams

Yatton & Cleeve United reserves new coaching team from L to R, Trev Hewson, Joe Rowsell and George Stone.

Joe Gadd looking forward to new coaching role with Hornets

Joe Gadd made his debut for Hornets as a 19-year-old during the 2012/13 season. Picture: James Wain Sports Photography.

Secrets to a perfect golf swing

Tiger Woods tees off at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in 2019

Weston set to host Fun Days once again this summer with guidelines in place for safety

Matt Bazell will once again lead Weston's FC Fun Days. Picture: Lorna Davey.

Man injured in M5 stab attack

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene