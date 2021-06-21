Former Hornets forward Curtis Langdon called up by England

Published: 11:25 AM June 21, 2021

Former Hornets youngster Curtis Langdon has been named in England's squad ahead of their summer series of fixtures.

Head coach Eddie Jones has named a 36-player squad for the England A v Scotland A game at Leicester on Sunday (June 27, 2pm).

Langdon began his career with the Hornets at the age of six, where he was coached by his father Matthew, and stayed there until 16 when he joined London Irish and then Sale Sharks.

He was one of seven players from Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists Bristol Bears (Will Capon, Max Malins and Harry Randall) and Sale (Ben Curry, Bevan Rodd and Manu Tuilagi) to be selected among a group including 22 uncapped players.

“We had a really good training week last week. We’ve now added some new players and are looking forward to working with them," said Jones.

"The players who aren’t with us now acquitted themselves really well in training and though they are disappointed to go home, we’ve made the point to them that if they keep working hard then there will be more opportunities for them.

“We will treat the week as a Test week, everyone will work hard and be ready for a competitive game on Sunday.”

Jones will name a further updated squad on Monday June 28, following the Gallagher Premiership Final and England A v Scotland A games.

England will then play two Test matches at Twickenham Stadium – against USA on Sunday July 4 (2pm) and Canada on Saturday July 10 (3pm).

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped); Will Capon (Bristol Bears, uncapped); Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped); Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped); Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped); Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps); Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps); Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped); Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps); Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap); Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped); Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps); Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped); Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped); George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap); Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped); Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap); Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped); Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped); Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps); Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped).

Backs: Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped); Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps); George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps); Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped); Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps); Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 7 caps); Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped); Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped); Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped); Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped); Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps); Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, uncapped); Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped); Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps); Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped).