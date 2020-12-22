Former Rebel Kurtz retires

Published: 7:17 AM December 22, 2020

Former Somerset Rebels rider Todd Kurtz has announced his retirement from speedway.

The Australian will hang up his leathers after a decade competing in British Speedway, starting with Newport in 2010 and leading to other major spells with Plymouth, Somerset and Sheffield.

Kurtz was set to line up for the Tigers in the Premiership this year and is still hopeful of staging a testimonial at Owlerton in 2021 after it was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "I didn't really tell too many people, mainly due to the face that I wanted people to know I was there for the right reasons, but 2020 was going to be my last season.

"I didn't really reach the heights of the sport that I once hoped. I would've done things a little differently if I had my time over.

"You live and learn, but reaching 10 years has been my achievement. I'm proud of that.

"I've loved every minute of my time over there and I hope that I have done all my clubs proud."

Kurtz scored seven points from four rides as a guest for Somerset against Rye House in June 2013 before signing for the following season and making 49 appearances.

He helped Rebels win the Premiership Fours and from a total of 222 rides scored 384 paid points, for a 6.91 average.

He then moved back to Plymouth for two seasons, before joining Sheffield in 2017 and also turning out for Leicester Lions, but was back at the Oaktree Arena in 2019.

Despite another 103 points from 80 rides in 19 appearances, he was let go in late July as part of multiple changes to the team by manager Garry May, who said: "It was simply a matter of circumstances. I had to make changes as Valentin Grobauer and Henry Atkins both wanted to be released and working replacements just around those two proved impossible.

"The opportunity of going stronger at the top end by bringing in Nick Morris meant I needed to free up a few more points in the middle order and so I had to have that difficult chat with Todd.

"I have to admit it was not something I was looking forward to but Todd was so professional about it. He understood the situation and said to me, 'Gazza you gotta do what you gotta do'.

"It wasn't a nice thing to do but Todd made it much more palatable. I was really pleased he was able to get a place back at Sheffield and wasn't sidelined for too long.

"I would like to wish Todd every success for the future, he is a great guy and I can only hope his planned testimonial at Sheffield will be staged in 2021 after it cruelly became a victim of the cancelled 2020 season."