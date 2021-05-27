Former Weston RFC captain Nel named in Zimbabwe’s training squad

Published: 9:00 AM May 27, 2021

Marcus Nel spent four years with Weston RFC between 2016 and 2020, before signing for Clifton RFC last year. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Former Weston RFC captain Marcus Nel has been named in Zimbabwe’s training squad iin their preparations for their upcoming Africa Cup, the precursor for the Rugby World Cup, and 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

Nel, who signed for Clifton last year ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, will be part of a six-week camp held in Harare, and will include five warm-up games including back-to-back matches against both Namibia and Zambia and Blue Bulls.

“It’s been something that I’ve been interested in for a long time and have always wanted to be a part of,” Nel said.

“For me it’s a massive honour to have an opportunity to represent my country of birth, but there’s clearly a lot more to do still.”

Nel was born and bred In Zimbabwe before studying at Rhodes University in South Africa, where he represented the Sables under-20s side, before moving to the UK in 2016 to do an MSc in Sport and Exercise Psychology at the University of the West of England.

It was in Bristol where the centre first heard of Weston RFC and would begin a four-year association with the club before signing for Clifton.

It was also at the same where Nel was first in contact with head coach Brendon Dawson and team manager Jason Maritz about joining up with the side for the first time.

However, due to Covid-19 things were put on standstill, but Nel has kept in touch with the pair and after sending test results he received a call-up letter to attend the training camp.

“It’s great to feel that they are still interested in seeing what I have to offer,” added Nel.

“I think the main things are maintaining my focus over the next month before I go into camp and then once I’m in camp doing all that I can to make the final squad."

Despite being named in the squad, which Nel says he is “massively” excited, he will go there not just to make the numbers but give himself every chance of getting involved with Zimbabwe and hopefully pick up his first international cap.

“I think anyone who plays sport dreams of representing their country and this is one step closer,” he said.

“(I have) just got to keep focused while the rest are in the camp and take every opportunity as it comes when I head out there.”