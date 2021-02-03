Former Winscombe RFC player Gordon Hutchings dies at 85

Published: 5:00 PM February 3, 2021

Former WInscombe Rugby Club member Gordon Hutchings has died at the age of 87.

Hutchings joined the club in the 1960s, where he played for a few seasons, alongside his current role as a solicitor.

"It is with sadness that I have to report the passing of former player, Gordon Hutchings, aged 87," Winscombe President Chris Marsh told the club's website.

"Gordon joined the club towards the end of his playing days and turned out for the first XV for a few seasons during the 1960s.

"He lived in Winscombe and was a solicitor by profession, initially working in Winscombe and later in Wrington. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."