Winscombe's very own Fantastic Mr Fox after superb innings down Lympsham & Belvedere

Winscombe CC's George Fox took seven wickets for just 17 runs in nine overs at Lympsham & Belvedere. - Credit: Andrew Hall

George Fox bowled a superb innings to help Winscombe beat Lynpsham & Belvedere by 158 runs on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss elected to bowl first. Andy Taylor (1-48) struck an early blow as he had Jack Fraser (4) chopped onto his own stumps.

CJ Neate (1-26) once again bowled a fine opening spell and was rewarded when he had Liam Cureton (32) caught in the covers by Nathan Hancock after a nice partnership with Tom Hall.

Neil Chadwick struck soon after having Hall (36) trapped leg before wicket as Lympsham & Belvedere came back into the game.

Sam McCrea (1-34) once again bowled some economical off spin and got the better of Robert Bradley (11) leg before wicket.

Alex Birt and Nathan Kemp came together for Winscombe and batted sensibly running well between the wickets and putting any loose deliveries to the boundary. The pair put on over 90 runs before Chadwick (2-53) had Birt (45) caught at long-on by Mike Hosey.

Jory Cureton came to the crease and smashed the ball to all parts making a quickfire 40 before he was bowled by Brad Ashfield (1-16). Kemp (46) and Robin Scanlon (5) were not out as Winscombe finished on 239-6 from their 45 overs.

In reply Lympsham & Belvedere CC lost Dave Luff (0) well caught at slip by Mike Coe off Fox.

Hosey and George Nuttycombe steadied the ship briefly however Mike Hosey (11) was bowled by Fox. Very next ball the impressive Fox trapped Jason Parsons (0) leg before wicket.

Wickets continued to fall regularly as Fox bowled Nuttycombe (6) and Sam McCrea (9) as the Lympsham & Belvedere innings started to collapse.

CJ Neate (0) didn’t last long as he too was bowled by Fox. Brad Ashfield (14) looked to attack the opposition however he miss-timed to mid-wicket off Leon Mehlig.

Hancock (1) showed some resistance before we was well caught at point off the bowling of Mehlig.

Just like a couple of weeks when Fox took seven wickets against Uphill Castle he finished his superb spell when he bowled Andy Taylor (0) finishing with excellent figures of 7-17-9.

The innings was closed when Fraser bowled Jack Neville (3) leaving Chadwick (8) not out as Lympsham & Belvedere were all out for 81.

After a tough day at the office Lympsham & Belvedere will be looking to bounce back next week at Staplegrove while Winscombe host Long Sutton.