Fox's heroics helps depleted Winscombe beat Uphill Castle

George Fox (centre) took seven wickets for 61 runs in Winscombe CC's win over Uphill Castle CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

George Fox was the hero as his superb innings helped Winscombe beat former side Uphill Castle by six runs on Saturday.

Without of eight of their first-team squad, due to injuries, illness, holidays and Glastonbury, Winscombe were asked to bat first.

The hosts produced a great start as openers Ben Goodrum and Mike Coe put on 68.

Ryan Davies in action for Uphill Castle CC at Winscombe CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Goodrum moved to 32 before picking out the safe hands of Ryan Davies and George Cox dismissed Jory Cureton for nine.

Coe moved the score past 100 before he was dismissed for 47 and Alex Birt (34) and Rob Shepherd (22) looked in great form, until they fell to Imran Oriyhail and Tom Elstone respectively.

It was left to young debutant Nathan Kemp to guide Winscombe to beyond 200 and maximum batting points.

Showing composure and maturity beyond his years he finished 34 not out as Winscombe finished on 205-7 from 45 overs.

Uphill bowlers shared the wickets between them, with George Cox being the pick, taking 1-29 in nine overs.

Ben Goodrum celebrates George Cox's wicket after catching his delivery off the bowling of Alexander Birt. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill had a difficult start, losing Elstone in the first over to Fox, who took a wicket in each of his first four overs, one to an outstanding catch by George Frappell at cover.

Despite being four down, runs were coming freely as Ryan Davies used the crease and his feet cleverly to counter.

And the run rate accelerated as he was joined by Cox who, after a good battle against Birt with his clever variations, was caught behind for 36 off only 24 balls.

Shortly after, Davies was surprisingly bowled by Stu Warren as the game swung Winscombe’s way with Uphill now 111-6.

However, Luke Bliss showed his experience and Tom Llewellyn his determination, adding 42 before Bliss holed out in the deep to a fine catch by Rob Shephard off Kemp.

The game looked to be Winscombe’s but Llewellyn was now set and started smashing boundaries.

With 14 runs wanted and three wickets left Uphill were now clear favourites.

Tom Lewellyn top scored for Uphill Castle CC with 48 runs at Winscombe CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

But then Fox returned and in his final two overs he dismissed Kieran Ward and Charlie Huke before, with only six runs required, he superbly bowled Llewellyn for a valiant 48.

Fox finished with 7-61 as Uphill were all out for 199 in only the 29th over.

Winscombe remain fourth in the Somerset League Premier Division table and visit Temple Cloud on Saturday while Uphill, who are eighth and just above the relegation zone, entertain leaders Trull at the Castle.