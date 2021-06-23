George Fox injury was 'big blow' says Uphill Castle's Andy Llewellyn

Published: 9:00 AM June 23, 2021

Uphill Castle captain Andy Llewellyn said George Fox's injury was a “big blow” during their game with Butleigh.

Fox collapsed in the first over of the game after injuring his knee which meant Uphill had to proceed without a crucial bowler and, for a significant portion of the first innings, a fielder less.

Despite his injury Fox did come out to bat alongside Llewellyn at the end as Uphill chased down Butleigh’s target of 263. But the visitors held firm to win the game by 100 runs.

“At the moment it doesn’t look to good,” Llewellyn said about Fox after the game.

“It’s a big blow for us because he has been bolwing tremendously this season. Seeing your opening bowler hurt in the first three balls of the game, it’s just a knock-on effect the whole game, because we are a bowler short and fair play they took advantage and batted well.”

George Fox did come into after his injury in the first over but couldn't help prevent Uphill Castle CC from falling to defeat against Butleigh CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill had gone into the game in good spirits after ending their run of two defeats in a row with an eight-wicket win over Shapwick & Polden seconds but Butleigh’s opening stand of 120 put them in control.

Jacob Potts starred for Butleigh with an impressive 102 from 111 balls, including 14 fours, before being bowled by George Cox.

A classy 64 by Jack Tucker helped Butleigh bat through their full allocation to reach 263-5, a score not previously allowed by the Uphill bowling attack.

Castle lost Paddy Holyday and Jermaine Jones early and it was only Cox who could provide any form of significant defence to the Butleigh attack, as the middle order batsman scored an excellent 67 before being run out.

Wickets fell continuously through the Castle reply, before they were eventually dismissed for 163.

But despite the disappointment, Llewellyn says Cox will be tested and hopefully will be in the squad for this weekend’s game with Trull.

“He’s a young lad, they heal a lot quicker than us old boys and hopefully with a little treatment he might come back ok for next Saturday,” added Llewellyn.

“Next Saturday marks the halfway point of the season. We're all quite pleased, we all say each season, if we get enough points early on to stay in the division.

“Because we have had a good start everyone’s expectations are high but we know if we go up it’s a massive jump for the standard of cricket. We are only a village cricket recreational club and this suits us fine.”

When asked how they would sum up their start to the season, he said: “(it’s been a) very good start. Obviously we have a lost couple since.

“I'd say where we are now, probably third or fourth, that’s where we expect to be end of season. If we finish in the top four, five then I would be happy with that.”