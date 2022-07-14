Freeman claims fourth Jubilee Shield at Worlebury Golf Club

The Jubilee Shield (Gross) and Cup (Nett) was recently played for at Worlebury Golf Club and there was a strong field of over 50 players who were up for the challenge of this two round 36-hole Stableford competition.

Start his first round on the ninth hole, plus one handicapper Josh Freeman took advantage of the soft greens and calm conditions to card a gross score of 41 points, with scratch golfer Simon Dempsey three points back on 38 and Ryan Jones (4) in third with 32 points.

In the Jubilee Cup (nett) the Club House leader was Tom Dancey (11) with an impressive score 41 points, Freeman's 40 points put him in second and Mark Otterburn(10) was one point back on 39.

However previous years have shown that any player with 36 points or more after Round One are still very much in the competition for both the Gross and Nett competitions.

When the players took to the tee for their second rounds the wind was gusting up to 20 miles an hour at times making it very challenging for golf, which was reflected in the scores.

In the Jubilee Shield (Gross) Freeman played very steadily for 33 points, the only blot on his score card being the double bogey on the 14th but his total score of 74 points was enough to win the Jubilee Shield for the fourth time.

Freeman's nearest rival Simon Dempsey carded a score of 32 points in Round Two to secure the runners-up spot with a total 70 points with Ryan Jones third with a total of 58 points.

Playing for the Jubilee Cup (Nett) last year’s winner Steve Cameron returned an amazing score of 41 points in such challenging conditions which when added to his Round One score of 36 gave him a total score of 77.

One point behind Cameron in Round Two was Andy Chan who returned a score of 37 points in Round One. He also had a total of 77 points so the two of them were tied on 77 points, which means that there will be an 18-Hole Play-Off later this year.

Runner-up in Round Two was Andy Collard who also card a score of 40 points, but his first round score meant he was not in the running.

However, his younger brother, Dave Collard who scored of 37 points in round one added 39 points from his second round score for total of 76 points to secure him third.