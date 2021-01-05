Weston golfers get 2021 off to frosty start

Published: 9:00 AM January 5, 2021

Ladies captain Cathy Preston on the first tee at Weston Golf Club on a cold start to 2021 - Credit: Weston GC

Weston Golf Club members got the new year off to an impressive start despite the cold and frosty conditions on New Year's Day.

A total of 96 golfers turned out to support new club captains Paul Burns and Cathy Preston, with Neil Urch, David Edwards, Adam Pearson and Darren Henderson combining to win with 89 points.

Kenton Simpson, Chanon Sookphanich, Stephen Welling and Thomas Oliver-Morris finished five points back as runners-up, as Tim James, Paul O'Hara, Neil Ramsey and Gino Necco took third with 83 points.

Sam Clark, Simon Allan, Lewis Dingley and Paddy Burrell claimed fourth with 80 points on countback from Roger Preston, John Whitewood, Alison Whitewood and Robert Filer.

And fourth other teams returned 79-point hauls, with Keiron Aplin, George Worthington, Samuel Aplin and Connor Davidson placing sixth ahead of Chris DIsney, Chris Davidson, Luke Bliss and Oliver Bliss.

Seventh place went to Matt Pearson, Neil Crispin, Jon James and Adam Royle, ahead of Glenn Taylor, Chris Evans, Sam Bibb and Jamie Honour.

Weston seniors held their final competition of the year a few days earlier, with the individual stableford doubling up as the third roudn of their winter eclectic.

Matt Lazenby carded six birdies in an excellent round on his way to 43 points, to finish three clear of Ian Pitt, who pipped John Stokes on countback.

Ron Kelley took fourth ahead of Andrew Chambers and Tony Chapman after all three finished with 38 points, while Stephen Burrough finished seventh ahead of Scott McKechnie and Neil Horsfield after they all came in with 37 points.