Weston runners do the Full Monty

Weston Athletic Club runners took part in the Full Monty Cute, a hilly 10-mile course in South Somerset.

Two races that could not be much more different have occupied Weston Athletic Club’s runners in the past week.

One a hilly 10-mile off-roader and the other a flat 5k, both had their challenges.

First up, the Full Monty Cute was the final race of the year in the club’s off-road racing calendar. Starting and finishing at the top of Ham Hill in South Somerset, the 10-mile course takes in 10 hills along its distance.

This year, runners were treated to extra-sticky mud in abundance following recent heavy rainfall, which made the going particularly tough.

But not too tough for Matt Wheeler, who with a good race would finish the year at the top of the club championship with a perfect maximum points score.

And so he did with his 1.21.07 finish. Matt was followed by Rob Furlong is 1.23.08 and Marc Whiting in 1.28.15.

With the championship leaders absent for the club’s ladies, it was a chance for other club members to earn some valuable last-minute points to decide the final standings in the off-road championship.

Julie Bailiss and Helen Diamond stuck together throughout the race to finish together with Helen crossing the line in 1.54.51 and Julie a second later in 1.54.52.

Julia Withers finished the year true to recent form with a superb run and a 2.02.48 finish showing that all her hard work in training is definitely paying off.

The second race of the week came in the shape of the Burnham 5k run. With the prospect of extra championship points, 25 Weston runners headed down to junction 22 for the short, flat and fast challenge.

Female race winner was Susan Duncan in 19.58, while Michelle Fryer bagged third female spot overall in 20.44. Nia Davies was third-placed club female in 22.10.

Kieron Summers placed second overall in the men’s race with his 16.39 finish, followed by Will Fuller fourth overall in 17.07 and Pete Clark eighth overall in 18.09.

The next races in the Weston prom run series take place tonight (Thursday). The main five-mile race at 7.30pm is preceded by the junior one-mile race at 6.45pm.

Runners can enter online at www.westonac.co.uk/promrun or in person on the night at the Bay Cafe at the Tropicana.