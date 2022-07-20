News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Heathcare heroes raise nearly £300 in charity cricket match

Joshua Thomas

Published: 11:00 AM July 20, 2022
The event saw £298 raised for Starehe UK.

The event saw £298 raised for Starehe UK. - Credit: www.fyiweston.com

Staff from Weston General Hospital, FYI Weston and members of the local community hosted a competitive cricket match at Uphill Castle to raise funds and awareness for an international charity recently.

FYI Weston organised and supported the event and raised nearly £300 for Starehe UK, who transform the lives of Kenya’s brightest children, for a game between NHS and non-NHS.

The charity supports children from the most underprivileged communities in Kenya with a quality education they would otherwise miss out on, with £298 raised in total.

The NHS staff ended on 136 from their 20 overs while the non-NHS side finished on 137 in 18.5 overs to win an excellent game.

Plans are already being made for next year's match where the teams hope to raise even more money for another worthy cause.

David Crossman, from Voluntary Action North Somerset, presented the winners with the trophy.

The event comes as FYI Weston starts to ramp up their national expansion places.

They already support the community, NHS and other healthcare sectors in the south west by providing experienced registered nurses and healthcare assistants at affordable prices without compromising on standards.

FYI Weston general manager Vinu Anil confirmed there will be another match next year, saying: “Everyone had a fantastic evening raising money for such a worthwhile cause.

"We had a great battle for the trophy between two great teams. Congratulations to the non-NHS team for winning.

"All of us at FYI Weston were delighted to bring the community together for a great event - Bring on next year!" 

Visit www.fyiweston.com to find out more about next year's tournament when plans are released.

